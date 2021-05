Beijing will today commemorate the 70th anniversary of the annexation of Tibet into the People’s Republic of China (PRC). On this day in 1951, delegates of the Dalai Lama—sovereign of the de facto state of Tibet—signed a “Seventeen Point Agreement” with the newly established PRC. This accord permitted China’s army to enter Tibet and establish sovereignty over the territory. While Beijing maintains that the agreement was signed voluntarily, most historians, along with Tibet’s government in exile, contend that it was signed under duress.