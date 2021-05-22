BC scout awarded National Medal of Merit

Bob Probst (top) is seen placing a new American Flag on a Veteran’s tombstone on Sunday. Probst was joined by family members, friends and Western Clinton County Area Veterans throughout the day posting new American flags on gravesites of deceased veterans at area cemeteries. The patriotic and appreciative volunteers walk throughout the cemeteries visiting each gravesite to replace the American flags that have flown next to tombstones for the past year to replace the faded flags and put a new one in its place in preparation of Memorial Day and the next year. Over 1,500 new flags will be in place for the holiday thanks to the veterans that organized the event and the volunteers. Chuckie Probst (right) of North Bend even managed a free hand to push his son Robbie as the two helped honor the Veterans at the North Bend Cemetery Sunday morning.