Beech Creek, PA

BC scout awarded National Medal of Merit

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEECH CREEK — Eagle Scout Clayton Foster of Troop 54 Beech Creek was awarded the National Medal of Merit on May 16 at Susquehanna Council BSA annual recognition dinner held at Camp Karoondinha, Millmont. The honor came after Clayton saved two children who could have drowned in Pine Creek. On...

