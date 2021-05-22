Guy Stanley
Guy Maurice Stanley passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the age of 91. He was born in Arab, Ala., on December 6, 1929, to Early and Mary Lizzie Stanley and has been a resident of Union Grove his entire life. Guy served in the Korean War as a member of the Army. He spent his life farming and was chief of the Union Grove Fire Department for 25 years beginning in 1973 and then drove a school bus for 10 years. Guy was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church and an active member of the community.www.advertisergleam.com