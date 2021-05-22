Guy Stanley

The family of Curt Battles plans to hold a ceremony for him once his remains are released back to them from the federal government. Battles is the Marshall County sailor who went missing in action December 7, 1941, in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. He was aboard the USS Oklahoma. A story about his remains being positively identified ran in last Saturday’s paper. Then a family friend shared the story in Wednesday’s paper about how Battles had sent her family a Christmas card on Nov. 7, 1941, and it arrived in Marshall County after Battles’ death. She'd always felt it gave them a very personal connection to the infamy of the attack on Pearl Harbor.