Mill Hall, PA

Glenn R. “Yogi” Oakes

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

Glenn R. “Yogi” Oakes, 86, of Mill Hall, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital. Born Oct. 27, 1934 in Mill Hall, he was the son of the late Nathen and Ethel M. Harter Oakes. On Sept. 24, 1976 at the Woolrich United Methodist Church he married...

Mill Hall, PA
Obituaries
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Flags of honor

Bob Probst (top) is seen placing a new American Flag on a Veteran’s tombstone on Sunday. Probst was joined by family members, friends and Western Clinton County Area Veterans throughout the day posting new American flags on gravesites of deceased veterans at area cemeteries. The patriotic and appreciative volunteers walk throughout the cemeteries visiting each gravesite to replace the American flags that have flown next to tombstones for the past year to replace the faded flags and put a new one in its place in preparation of Memorial Day and the next year. Over 1,500 new flags will be in place for the holiday thanks to the veterans that organized the event and the volunteers. Chuckie Probst (right) of North Bend even managed a free hand to push his son Robbie as the two helped honor the Veterans at the North Bend Cemetery Sunday morning.
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Steppin’ Up

LOCK HAVEN — A room full of brand-new shoes. Another room full of new winter boots in all sorts of styles. The Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank has a lot to offer!. This is the program’s 15th year of giving free new sneakers to kids and teens. To celebrate, every child and teen gets a cupcake or other party favor when they visit.
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Around the Town

And Happy Birthday to Chuck Ingram. “Don’t be pushed by your problems. Be led by your dreams.”. Palimony — Financial support or other compensation given by one member of an unmarried couple to another after separation. Planting flowers. Many people enjoy and appreciate the colorful Lock Haven gardens maintained by...
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Local Briefs

LOCK HAVEN — Bring your acoustic instruments and your singing voice to Pickin’ and Singin’ at the Poorman Gallery, 352 E. Water St., Lock Haven on May 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of playing and singing old time tunes with the Maguires. This is a free...
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Courthouse Roundup

— Shaun Staton Donohue, of State College, to Caroline Lee Rublein, of State College, on April 30. — Hannah Ward Shoemaker, of Lock Haven, to Joshua Lewis Winchester, of Avis, on April 30. — Courtney Michele Barner, of Loganton, to Mark Orlando Rovenolt, of Loganton, on May 3. — Debra...
Mill Hall, PALockhaven Express

BENV Kiwanis provides backpacks for local Children and Youth

MILL HALL — The Kiwanis Club of Bald Eagle and Nittany Valleys (BENV) recently provided the first of what it hopes will be several deliveries as part of a new service project called “Backing the Kids.”. This project involves working with Clinton County Children and Youth by providing backpacks to...
Mill Hall, PAmerchantville.com

Edgar Munro, 101

Edgar F. Munro Sr., 101, of 31 John Deere Lane, Mill Hall, Pa., passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Haven Skilled Rehabilitation Center in Lock Haven, where he had been a resident. Edgar was born, February 8, 1920 in Merchantville, New Jersey and was the son of the late John and Anna Fox Munro. Edgar was married to Dorothy Englert Munro, Dec. 5, 1941, she passed away Sept. 22, 2017. He was a Veteran, serving with the U.S. Army during World War II in the Asiatic Pacific Theater, having received a bronze star. He had worked for Adam Dickey as an auto mechanic for many years and had farmed most of his life. Full obituary.