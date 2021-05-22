newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard, PA

Old Photo Album: Students at Howard Elementary School celebrate May Day

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll six grades at Howard Elementary School presented circus acts which tied into the school’s “The Greatest Show on Earth” May Day theme on May 2, 1958. Crowning of Sandra (Andrews) Carlson, seated on her throne in the center, highlights the program led by Ringmaster William Holland. Standing by the queen is the Court of Trumpeter Paul Haas and seated between them is Janice Thompson, flower bearer. Seated with the queen, from left, is Vonna (Day) Fishburn, Anna (Lyons) Perry, Sharon (Walizer) Emenhizer and Paula (Leathers) Daniels. Standing to the right of Sandra is Alice Zimmerman, sixth grade teacher.

www.lockhaven.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Sharon, PA
City
Howard, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#May Day#Photo Album#Grade School#Center Court#Howard Elementary School#The Court Of Trumpeter#Students#Trumpeter Paul Haas#Crowning#Flower Bearer#Circus Acts#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
Related
Centre County, PAfox8tv.com

Free Milk Saturday – Centre County YMCA

With the need to help people get food continuing to grow, the Centre County YMCA held another Free Milk Drive in Centre County on Saturday. The Giveaways began at the Moshannon Valley Enterprise Center in Philipsburg. The Centre County YMCA had their first Free Milk Saturday of May on the 8th. They gave away jugs of milk at several locations in the area.