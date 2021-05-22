Old Photo Album: Students at Howard Elementary School celebrate May Day

All six grades at Howard Elementary School presented circus acts which tied into the school’s “The Greatest Show on Earth” May Day theme on May 2, 1958. Crowning of Sandra (Andrews) Carlson, seated on her throne in the center, highlights the program led by Ringmaster William Holland. Standing by the queen is the Court of Trumpeter Paul Haas and seated between them is Janice Thompson, flower bearer. Seated with the queen, from left, is Vonna (Day) Fishburn, Anna (Lyons) Perry, Sharon (Walizer) Emenhizer and Paula (Leathers) Daniels. Standing to the right of Sandra is Alice Zimmerman, sixth grade teacher.