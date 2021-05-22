Coronavirus news: UK cases up 10.5 per cent in a week as 50 million vaccine milestone passed

New coronavirus cases across the UK have risen by around 10.5 per cent in the past seven days when compared with the previous week, analysis of government data shows.

Health officials recorded 17,410 cases between 16 and 22 May, up from the 15,762 logged from 9-15 May – a difference of 1,648 – or 10.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the NHS announced that more than 50 million vaccine doses have now been given in England. The vaccination rollout continues with people aged 32 and 33 now being invited to receive a jab in England, and the UK-wide total nearing 60 million.

Earlier, the B.1.617.2 variant of coronavirus , first identified in India, was said to be likely 20 to 30 per cent more infectious than the previously dominant Kent one .

Another new variant, found mostly in Yorkshire and the Humber, is being “closely” monitored by Public Health England (PHE) after 49 cases of infection were detected.

Dr Kev Smith, Deputy Director Health Care for PHE in Yorkshire and the Humber, said scientists had been watching and sequencing the variant since the “strange combination of mutations” were spotted a few weeks ago.

The UK was designated a virus variant area of concern by Germany on Saturday. Officials are set to ban any non-German citizen living in Britain from travelling to Germany from Sunday night.

