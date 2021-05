Alaska officials are understandably thrilled that President Biden signed legislation on May 24 that greatly helps cruising resume this summer in the 49th state. The bill lets large, foreign-flagged ships sail to Alaska from the U.S. without calling at a foreign port, usually Vancouver or Victoria, Canada. The Alaska Tourism Restoration Act temporarily waves the Passenger Vessel Services Act of 1886 until Canada’s ban on cruise ships in its waters is lifted or expires on Feb. 28, 2022. Numerous cruise lines have already announced plans to resume Alaska sailings from Seattle this summer.