newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BTS reveal first main poster for '2021 MUSTER, Sowoozoo (mikrokosmos)'

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe anticipated theme for this year's '2021 MUSTER' is 'Sowoozoo (mikrokosmos)'!. As a part of the annual 'MUSTER' celebration and festivities, the boys of BTS will be holding a global online streaming event, taking place from June 13-14. On June 13 at 6:30 PM KST, BTS and ARMYs will be able to commemorate the group's 8th debut anniversary with an intimate fan event, while on June 14 at 6:30 PM KST, the event will return with a 'World Tour Version'!

www.allkpop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mikrokosmos#Armys#World Tour Version#Poster#Kst#Reveal#Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Music
Related
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Legendary magazine 'Rolling Stone' reveals BTS cover for June issue

'Rolling Stone' has revealed BTS' cover for the American magazine's June issue. On May 13, 'Rolling Stone' released a behind-the-scenes clip of BTS' shoot for the June issue as well as the cover and images below. Along with the pictorial, the Big Hit Music group sat down for an interview with the legendary magazine, which you can check out here.
EntertainmentPosted by
Forbes

BTS, (G)I-dle, Wizkid And Itzy: Excitement On The World Albums Chart

No. 2 - ITZY - Guess Who. South Korean girl group ITZY hits a new high on the World Albums chart this week with Guess Who, the band’s fourth EP. The set opens at No. 2, missing out on becoming their first leader by a very frustrating single space. Before this frame, the act had only entered the top five once, and it was with a title that stalled at No. 5.
EntertainmentSoompi

BTS, NCT DREAM, BLACKPINK, ITZY, (G)I-DLE, And More Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has released its World Albums chart for the week ending on May 22!. Once again, BTS landed a total of seven albums in the top 15 this week: “Map of the Soul: 7” remained No. 1, followed by “BE” at No. 2, “Love Yourself: Answer” at No. 3, “Love Yourself: Her” at No. 5, “Map of the Soul: Persona” at No. 8, “Love Yourself: Tear” at No. 9, and “Skool Luv Affair” at No. 13.
Comicsmyanimelist.net

'Scarlet Nexus' Reveals Main Staff, Supporting Cast, First Promo

The official website of the Scarlet Nexus television anime revealed the main staff, additional cast, the first key visual (pictured), and first promotional video on Thursday. The anime is scheduled to premiere on July 1 at 10:30 p.m. on Tokyo MX and BS11, followed by Sun TV. Funimation will stream the anime with English subtitles.
Musickpopstarz.com

AB6IX, UNIVERSE Music Drops 'GEMINI' Teaser (Journey Ver.)

Ahead of their new song, AB6IX and UNIVERSE Music dropped the first music video teaser, the "Journey Ver," for "GEMINI." NCSoft and Klap, developers of the latest K-pop fan interaction platform UNIVERSE, dropped the "'GEMINI' Official Music Video TEASER (Journey Ver.)" across their social networking sites. It is the first of MV teasers, to be followed by a "Starlight Ver," according to their previously released a schedule of activities for the latest UNIVERSE Music song.
TV SeriesIGN

The Family Man Season 2 New Trailer and Poster Revealed

Amazon Prime Video has dropped a new trailer for The Family Man season 2. Created by Raj and DK, the upcoming season of The Family Man will mark the digital debut of Samantha Akkineni, who joins cast members including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Seema Biswas. The Family Man...
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

MONSTA X Releases Second Concept Photos for 'One Of A Kind'

MONSTA X released its set of concept photos for its ninth mini-album, "One Of A Kind," giving off strong, mature masculine vibes with every shot. A total of 24 photos were released across the Starship Entertainment group's social networking sites. In this set of concept photos, members were shown wearing a white shirt as a base of their mature and charming looks. Some outfits included shoulder holsters, coats, berets, and gloves giving off a detective/ secret agent vibes - a different, yet familiar approach to the group's reputation as a cool and mysterious group.
Entertainmentkpopstarz.com

TWICE to Hold Online Fan Meeting for Filipino ONCEs

PH ONCEs, are you ready? TWICE will be holding an online virtual fan meeting to meet their Filipino fans! Keep on reading for all the details!. TWICE to Hold Online Fan Meeting for Filipino ONCEs. On Monday, May 24, Philippine-based fashion brand BENCH announced that they would be hosting a...
Theater & DanceNME

BTS reveal more about their “dynamic” new single, ‘Butter’

BTS have revealed more about what fans can expect from their next English-language single, ‘Butter’. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, RM from the group described it as being “very energetic..and very summery. It has a very dynamic performance.”. The song is also said to have a “superstar glow”...
TV & Videoskpopstarz.com

MAMAMOO Solar’s Eating Habit Has Fans Both Impressed and Concerned

MAMAMOO member Solar uploaded a mukbang video to her YouTube channel, and one of her eating habits has fans both impressed and confused. Keep on reading for all the details!. On Thursday, May 20, Solar uploaded a YouTube video to her personal channel, "solarsido," titled "Solar Eats | KFC scone, biscuit, whipped cream, strawberry milk, latte, strawberry jam Mukbang."
CelebritiesETOnline.com

BTS Teases ‘Friends’ Reunion Appearance (Exclusive)

BTS will be there for you -- and for the cast of Friends. Fans of the mega K-pop band -- consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V -- know that RM learned English while watching the hit sitcom. Now, they're teasing an appearance in the upcoming HBO Max reunion special, premiering May 27.
Musickpopstarz.com

Dispatch Selects the Top 8 Female K-Pop Soloists

On Wednesday, May 26, Dispatch selected the top female K-pop soloists and shared their choices on their Instagram, @koreadispatch. Want to know who their picks were? Then keep on reading!. 1. IU. IU debuted as a soloist in 2008 but found fame in 2008 with her song "Good Day." Due...