BTS reveal first main poster for '2021 MUSTER, Sowoozoo (mikrokosmos)'

Billboard has released its World Albums chart for the week ending on May 22!. Once again, BTS landed a total of seven albums in the top 15 this week: “Map of the Soul: 7” remained No. 1, followed by “BE” at No. 2, “Love Yourself: Answer” at No. 3, “Love Yourself: Her” at No. 5, “Map of the Soul: Persona” at No. 8, “Love Yourself: Tear” at No. 9, and “Skool Luv Affair” at No. 13.