Nobody can buy my conscience — Obasanjo

By Timothy Aiyeku
kaftanpost.com
 5 days ago

A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has boasted that no amount of money can buy his conscience in his service to the nation and humanity. Obasanjo said this on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at the inauguration of the Prof Abayomi Oluwatosin Jiboku Building and Entrepreneurship Centre at the Lariken International College.

