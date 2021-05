I’m going to be completely honest here and say that Scarlet Nexus wasn’t initially on my radar, despite ticking all of the boxes for a game that I would be interested in. For whatever reason, it just wasn’t drawing my attention much, and I wasn’t initially planning on playing at all, let alone previewing. After being given the chance to take an early look at the game though, I’m incredibly glad I did, because Scarlet Nexus has a ton of potential and is one to keep an eye on. I wasn’t before, but I certainly am now.