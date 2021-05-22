newsbreak-logo
Williamson County, TX

Errors, lessons learned from winter storm

By Fernando Castro fernando.castro@taylorpress.net
taylorpress.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStruggles from February’s winter storm were revisited last week to figure out what went wrong, what can be fixed and plans for the future. On May 13, the Taylor City Council received three separate presentations on actions taken during the storm. The meeting addressed issues related to electricity, water and the city’s response.

