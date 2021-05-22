4216 Park Ave, Richmond City, VA 23221

Welcome to your home in Malvern Gardens! 4216 Park AVE has everything that you have been looking for & more! As you step over the threshold you'll fall in love with the spacious FR, newly refinished HW floors, NEW custom built in bookshelves/cabinets, gas fireplace & crown molding. As you walk through the FR you'll enter the large DR where you'll want to sit right down & think of entertaining in it for years & years to come! The galley style kitchen has an eat in bar, wet bar, wine fridge, pantry & tile flooring. Past the kitchen is a fantastic laundry room with built in shelving/cabinets for extra storage & is separate from the utility room storage area. The 1st Floor has a FULL Bath renovated in 2019 with a new vanity, built-ins & tile floors. Off which an additional bonus room is located! This room can be used as an office, additional living room, or even one day as a 1st floor BR! Outside there is a NEW paver patio & very low maintenance yard just right for city living! As you make your way upstairs, you'll discover 3 larger than the average sized BR's for the area & the Primary BR even has 3 closets! NEW windows installed in 2017! Set your appointment ASAP before it is gone!