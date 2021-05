Dignitaries and Rotarians from around the area joined in the party on Saturday, May 1, to celebrate the Rotary Club of Taylor’s first 100 years in the community. “We are grateful to everyone who came to mark this important day with us and to all of the entities around the area that have expressed their support,” said Regina Carlson, Rotary Club of Taylor president. “It was a rainy day, but it was still filled with joy for those of us who gathered to mark this milestone.”