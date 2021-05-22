newsbreak-logo
Williamson County, TX

Arrest record

It is important to note that an arrest should not be considered as evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Kenneth Polasek, 64, of Taylor, at 6:25 a.m., in the 1200 block of Davis St., officers conducted a traffic stop on Polasek, who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Polasek was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, over 1 gram, a third-degree felony. Polasek is still in custody at the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

