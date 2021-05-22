Arrest record

It is important to note that an arrest should not be considered as evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Kenneth Polasek, 64, of Taylor, at 6:25 a.m., in the 1200 block of Davis St., officers conducted a traffic stop on Polasek, who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Polasek was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, over 1 gram, a third-degree felony. Polasek is still in custody at the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.