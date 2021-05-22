newsbreak-logo
BOX 13 ArtSpace presents Liv Monique Johnson: "Wellspring" opening reception

In "Wellspring," the unfamiliar forest surrounds a pod whose opening is dark and acts as a threshold between the known exterior and the unknown interior. The opening is a lacuna, a missing section of information, and this blank circle stands in contrast to the colors and patterns of the foliage surrounding it. This is not a dead space when we project our ideas of what could be there, nudged along by clues in the periphery but in the end completing the weave ourselves. By creating a setting focused on a core of the alien the viewer is encouraged to explore and wonder. This state of tension between searching for answers and being unable to find them is what excites me as it creates anticipation in the face of the unknown.

