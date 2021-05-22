newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Bill Burr’s “Honest, Selfish Thinking” About The Coronavirus Made Conan Lose It

By Bien Luigi
theurbantwist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Burr has appeared on Conan O’Brien’s talk show(s) many times over the years. The comedian and The Mandalorian guest star stopped by for his last appearance on Thursday, with the final episode of Conan approaching (June 24). Conan perfectly set up Burr by remarking that “a lot of people...

theurbantwist.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Bill Burr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Love#Covid#Fonzies#Comedian#Things#Conspiracy Theories#People#Mandalorian#Guest Star#Separate Non Fiction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Conan O'Brien Says Give Elon Musk a Shot at Hosting 'SNL'

Conan O'Brien says non-professional comedians like Elon Musk make perfect 'SNL' hosts ... and funny ones too, so he says viewers might be pleasantly surprised. We got Conan Wednesday on his way out of the famous L.A. diner Swingers, and he gave us some insight on what Elon and the 'SNL' cast are going through right now. Remember, he was a writer on the show from 1988 to 1991. He revealed it's actually the non-comedians he considered "dream guests" back in the day when he was one of the show's writers.
EntertainmentFinger Lakes Times

Bill Burr On Anti-Vax Conspiracy Theories - CONAN on TBS

CONAN Highlight: Bill explains why the COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory doesn’t make sense. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes of CONAN on TBS, visit http://teamcoco.com/video.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Watch Conan O’Brien Announce The Ending to Conan

Has it really been 11 years? Just to make certain that fans of Conan O’Brien don’t flip out it needs to keep being said that he’ll be moving to HBO Max eventually and WON’T be ending his run entirely. But his time on TBS will be up eventually and the show will be taken off, which is bound to be traumatic for those that don’t pay attention to the news and frequent the show only now and again. It does sound a though between now and his final day that the show will be taking a look back at all the hilarity that’s been delivered over the years and that Conan and his crew will be trying to ease the fans into another show at some point. Those that watch Conan are likely going to be trying to decide if they want to follow him to HBO Max or if they don’t feel like making that jump and can live without him. From the perspective of someone that’s only watched a few minutes of several late-night shows, it does feel as though people are bound to overreact to this news and will no doubt be weeping to see one of their favorite hosts leave until they realize that he’s not leaving, he’s jumping sites, that’s all. A lot of folks are probably going to wonder if his next show is going to be more of the same or if he’s going to change things up, but seriously, he’s going to be the same guy doing the same thing in a different way. The dependence that so many people have on late-night hosts is mind-boggling, but there’s no need to bash it or call people out for it unless, as it happens, some people take it way too far. The level of fandom that exists and makes people idolize certain folks is kind of bizarre since personally, I have a lot of people in show business that I enjoy watching and feel are some of the best at what they do, but rarely has it happened that I’ve gone to the level of NEEDING to see any single celebrity all the time. Some folks just need their Conan fix every now and then. Hey, if it works for them.
Public Healthhotnewhiphop.com

Bill Burr Goes On "Conan" & Blasts COVID-19 Anti-Vaxxer Theories Perfectly

Bill Burr always finds a way to make some of the most hilarious outlooks work in a twisted method. The veteran comedian was on Conan recently, and he was asked if he believed in the anti-vax sentiment that the COVID-19 vaccine was made to kill off the population. Burr, finding the conspiracy hilarious, had a great response. Why would the government kill off the "sheeple?" Burr claims that people taking the vaccine are the type of people who listen to the government, so why would the "overlords" want to murder the group that willingly listens to them?
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Bill Burr Full Interview - CONAN on TBS

Bill Burr explains how taking mushrooms helped him calm down, weighs in on anti-vax conspiracy theories, and defends his reasons for making fun of "Star Wars" fans. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Bill Burr's Terrible Restaurant Job - CONAN on TBS

Bill recalls working three different jobs at the same failing restaurant. Plus, Bill questions Conan about his future plans. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...
FIFAInside Pulse

Marvel Teases Real World Celebrities Like Eminem, Conan O’Brien, Megan Rapinoe & More Of X-Men Hellfire Gala Along With Avengers! (Sans Spoilers)

Marvel Teases Real World Celebrities Like Eminem, Conan O’Brien, Megan Rapinoe and More Of X-Men Hellfire Gala Along With Avengers! (Sans Spoilers) World-Famous Celebrities and Athletes to Appear in Marvel Comics’ Hellfire Gala This June. Mutant fashion, influence, and celebrity come together during the X-Men’s inaugural Hellfire Gala, featuring debut...
New York City, NYdailyjournal.net

Stephen Colbert says he’s going back before live audiences

NEW YORK — In one more step toward a reopened entertainment world, CBS said Monday that Stephen Colbert’s late-night show will return on June 14 to episodes with a full studio audience. Audience members will have to provide proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending shows at...
MoviesGamespot

Flula Borg Talks About His Role In The Suicide Squad...Kinda

Comedian Flula Borg will take up the javelin of, well, Javelin in the upcoming The Suicide Squad movie. He went on Conan O'Brien's talk show to promote the film, but Borg being Borg, it didn't go as Conan had anticipated. "I was told nothing about [the movie], except the name...
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Deon Cole Doesn’t Think Conan Would Make A Good DJ - CONAN on TBS

Not only is Deon a successful comedian, he’s on his way to becoming a successful DJ - and he doesn’t think Conan has what it takes. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D.