Gray Contemporary presents Jamey Hart: "Mere" opening day
Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Legibility is the degree of ease that signs and symbols convey direct meaning based on their appearance. The capacity for objects to communicate hinges on their visibility, though a visible object is not necessarily a legible object. There are things that barely register despite being visible, articulating a space between something and nothing. Certain objects disclose this space. Plastic bags against the curb verge on disappearance in their ubiquity.houston.culturemap.com