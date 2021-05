Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. In "Connection, Series 1," Prentiss Douthit challenged himself to create a series of portrait paintings of random strangers. He approached strangers on the streets of Austin, asked them if they would participate in the project, and, then while taking photos from which he paints, he asked them 10 somewhat personal questions. The show consists of 15 portraits accompanied by audio/video of the subject’s answers and a brief story about their time together.