newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

HISD Fine Arts Extravaganza Virtual Performance

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The HISD Fine Arts Department will showcase a variety of fine arts performances from schools across the district. The program will include singing, dancing, music playing, and acting. This production will highlight representative Fine Arts programs from throughout the district. Students performing will be representing Band, Choir, Piano, Guitar, Orchestra, Dance, Theatre, and the Visual Arts; from Kindergarten – 12th Grade.

houston.culturemap.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Extravaganza#Dance#Orchestra#Kindergarten#Choir#The Visual Arts#Fine Arts Performances#Band#Singing#Students#Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Gouverneur, NYgouverneurtribunepress.com

GHS to release virtual theatrical performance on May 20

Theater is back at Gouverneur! Gouverneur High School Grades 10-12 to present: 6 Ft. Scenes, a play by Lindsay Price. The performance will be released for viewing at: 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 20th on the GCSD Facebook Page. Donations can be made to the High School Musical Department at the High School.
Waimea, HIbigislandnow.com

Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra Society to Hold Virtual Performance

The Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra Society is set to perform a virtual concert in the coming days. It’s been more than a year since the group performed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The health restrictions imposed in an effort to stem the spread of the virus have made it impossible for the orchestra to present large-scale performances. However, on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m., the orchestra will stream a new performance of a wide variety of music types for the entire state and beyond.
Belmond, IAbelmondnews.com

Fine arts night

Fine Arts Night was held May 7 at the Belmond-Klemme Junior-Senior High. Parents, grandparents and students took in a wide variety of art projects in the gymnasium before the band and choir concert was given in the auditorium. The seniors involved in the fine arts were introduced. You'll find lots of color photos from the event in the May 13 issue of the Belmond Independent.
Theater & DancePosted by
Peoria, Arizona

Check out the Virtual Peoria Arts and Cultural Festival

Join the Peoria Unified School District for the 2021 virtual Peoria Arts and Cultural Festival May 8-15. Throughout the week, various pieces of student artwork, band, strings, and choir students, and shared performance highlights from theatre and dance students will be highlighted. To learn more, visit www.peoriaunified.org.
New Wilmington, PAThe Herald

PERFORMING ARTS TECHNICAL DIRE...

This Academic Professional position is responsible for the year-round operations of Beeghly Theatre and Orr Auditorium. The Technical Director also teaches two Theatre courses per year, typically related to stagecraft, and manages theatre design for two budgeted theatre productions per year. A Master’s Degree or higher is strongly preferred. The...
Visual Artnewsblade.com

Fine Arts showcased at festival

A Fine Arts Festival was held at the school in the old gymnasium on Tuesday, May 4, to showcase projects students have been working on all year long in their visual arts classes. Art teachers Debbie Millette and Pat Goltl displayed their students’ artwork, consisting of oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, pencil and colored pencil drawings, batiks, clay, and mixed media arts.
Mount Enterprise, TXthehendersonnews.com

Mt. Enterprise Fine Arts Night packed the aisles

Mt. Enterprise ISD devoted Thursday evening to celebrate the numbers of talented students making their way through the unchanging halls of this small but progressive campus. The night began with a rousing band High School band performance lead by Band and Musical Theater Director Jeff Bellgardt. During the concert portion...
Entertainmenthwchronicle.com

Improv groups host interactive virtual performance

The school’s improvisation groups hosted one-hour performances over Zoom May 14. The Jackanapes, made up of sophomores and juniors, went live at 5 p.m., and the Scenemonkeys, composed of mostly seniors, went live at 7 p.m. Performing arts teachers structured the event to invite audience participation. Performing Arts Teacher Michele...
Tullahoma, TNTullahoma News

Fine Art Center puts on Eclectic Show

Local artists are putting their wide-ranging talents and expertise on display for the month of May at the art center. The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center’s main exhibit for this month is “The Eclectic Show,” which opened with a reception May 1. The exhibit will run through Saturday, May 22. According...
Public HealthPosted by
DFW Community News

Coronavirus Alters Fine Arts Courses

This year, if you walk into a band classroom, you will see chairs spaced out, a very small number of students spread around the room and the sounds of an unbalanced ensemble. For freshman Audrey Schedler, that is how band has been for the majority of this year. Fine arts...
Tewksbury, MAhomenewshere.com

District art show goes virtual in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Public Schools premiered the online district art exhibition on Fri­day, May 7 via Tewksbury Telemedia’s YouTube chan­nel. The art show, typically a packed event at Tewks­bury Memorial High School in non-pandemic times, went virtual in light of the constraints of public gatherings due to COVID-19. Student art from all schools and all grades was featured during the 90-minute program, now view­able on the town’s YouTube channel and running on the Tewksbury Educa­tion Channel Comcast 22 and Verizon 34. The YouTube platform makes the art show shareable with friends and family around the globe.
Performing Artsnorthernvirginiamag.com

Hylton Performing Arts Center resumes outdoor performances

The new season of Hylton on the Hill includes a series of concerts in late May and early June. One activity that so many of us have missed during the pandemic is live music. But one popular arts center is excited to launch the return of outdoor concerts—just in time for summer.
Adrian, MIDaily Telegram

Artalicious Fine Arts Fair accepting artist applications

ADRIAN — The Artalicious Fine Arts Fair is looking for artists to participate in this year's festival. Artalicious will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in downtown Adrian. There will be many artists showcasing their talents as well as food and live music. “You don’t want...
Oxford, MDstardem.com

Oxford Fine Arts announces demos and opens raffle

OXFORD — Oxford Fine Arts is gearing up for the May 14-16 show. This year fifty artists were juried into the 2021 show by juror Stewart White. The artists are excitedly finishing their pieces for OCC to upload to the online gallery. The artists have donated a piece of their artwork for raffle to add to the fun. The online raffle is up on the oxfordcc.org website now! Each raffle item has a ticket button for you to purchase your ticket to win that specific piece. The winners will be announced at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, on Facebook LIVE. The list of winners will subsequently be posted on the website as well.
Entertainmentscttx.com

Summer Signals Return of Fine Arts Camps at SFA

May 21, 2021 – Select fine arts summer camps at Stephen F. Austin State University are back for 2021. The School of Art will offer its Educators’ Summer Art Studio for high school, middle school, elementary and community college educators, according to Dr. Bill Nieberding, professor of art and coordinator of the session.
Philadelphia, PAdelcoculturevultures.com

Opera Philadelphia Offers Live and Virtual Performances

Building on the success of an acclaimed year of artistic creation, described by the New York Times as “laying claim to the mantle of making new material during the pandemic” and “one of the best bets going, worldwide,” Opera Philadelphia has announced plans for an untraditional 2021-2022 season that will bring performances to audiences in a variety of venues ─ indoors, outdoors, and from the comfort of home. Three live performances from three different stages in Philadelphia will be paired with a second season of works conceived and created for streaming on the Opera Philadelphia Channel, continuing the company’s “ongoing effort to bring a wider range of voices into the repertory” (National Public Radio).
Northfield, MNcarleton.edu

Senior Show Zoom Extravaganza!

The Senior Studio Art class of 2021, the Art and Art History Department and the Perlman Teaching Museum invite you to join us to in informal and fun Zoom event. Hosts will wander through the Senior Show Exhibition with a live roaming camera, taking viewers on a tour of the installation. Each of the 23 students will introduce their work one by one, before opening the event up for general conversation and mutual well-wishing.
Entertainmentsantaclaritamagazine.com

Build Confidence in the Performing Arts!

It is a fact that children in Performing Arts maintain better academic results. Additionally, Performing Arts at any age builds self-esteem and confidence which are valuable tools needed to face any life challenge. Whether pursuing careers or just for fun, tools learned can be used throughout our lives. Regardless of abilities, VIBE instructors strive to build a warm and supportive environment- especially now that we are in our homes. Sure, setbacks can happen. But how students are taught to work through these setbacks is what makes a difference. SETBACKS are SETUPS for COMEBACKS!