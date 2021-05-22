HISD Fine Arts Extravaganza Virtual Performance

OXFORD — Oxford Fine Arts is gearing up for the May 14-16 show. This year fifty artists were juried into the 2021 show by juror Stewart White. The artists are excitedly finishing their pieces for OCC to upload to the online gallery. The artists have donated a piece of their artwork for raffle to add to the fun. The online raffle is up on the oxfordcc.org website now! Each raffle item has a ticket button for you to purchase your ticket to win that specific piece. The winners will be announced at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, on Facebook LIVE. The list of winners will subsequently be posted on the website as well.