HISD Fine Arts Extravaganza Virtual Performance
Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The HISD Fine Arts Department will showcase a variety of fine arts performances from schools across the district. The program will include singing, dancing, music playing, and acting. This production will highlight representative Fine Arts programs from throughout the district. Students performing will be representing Band, Choir, Piano, Guitar, Orchestra, Dance, Theatre, and the Visual Arts; from Kindergarten – 12th Grade.houston.culturemap.com