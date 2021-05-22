newsbreak-logo
BOX 13 ArtSpace presents "Loop: New Non Objective Painting" opening reception

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The works by these seven distinct artists share an interest in layering, juxtaposition, and creating arresting visual gaps. Visual loops are encouraged. Loops delight. Loops organize the chaotic. The colors and forms pull you in and push you back. Lines curve and bend and cross themselves. Marks lure you into a sense of dimension and then smack you right back to the surface. Landscapes are implied. Worlds are created.

houston.culturemap.com
Visual Artculturemap.com

Lydia Street Gallery presents Amy Scofield: "Un/common Thread" opening reception

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Amy Scofield has no shortage of materials at her disposal. She uses our detritus to create intuitively inspired works of magic. Starting first with the material, she sits with it, plays with it, moves, contorts and struggles with it. It is not necessarily an easy process, or fun, in her words. This is not the pleasure part of art for her. But driven she is to create. And we the viewers are the lucky recipients.
Visual Artculturemap.com

ICOSA Collective presents "Window Dressing XI: Unruly Waters Insult the Shore" opening reception

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. ICOSA Collective presents "Window Dressing XI: Unruly Waters Insult the Shore," which explores ideas of blurred boundaries and futility of containment by depicting the grotesque as the embodiment of conflict between art and nature. Patterns become the spells that open the fictive portals through which the grotesque is observed, confined to and defined against the beauty of an imagined world, where there exists a place they can be works of nature, works of art, or both at the same time.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery presents Prentiss Douthit: "Connection, Series 1" opening reception

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. In "Connection, Series 1," Prentiss Douthit challenged himself to create a series of portrait paintings of random strangers. He approached strangers on the streets of Austin, asked them if they would participate in the project, and, then while taking photos from which he paints, he asked them 10 somewhat personal questions. The show consists of 15 portraits accompanied by audio/video of the subject’s answers and a brief story about their time together.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Ro2 Art presents Jeanne Neal: "Re-Articulation" opening reception

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Ro2 Art will present "Re-articulation," a solo exhibition featuring new works by artist Jeanne Neal. Neal’s paintings are non-objective, gestural works that create a visual language suggesting objects, figures,...
Cambria County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Opening reception scheduled for art exhibition showcasing student work

An opening reception for the Greater Johnstown Young Artists Exhibit will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont. The annual exhibition features artwork from sixth-graders through high school seniors from schools across Cambria County. Winners will receive achievement and merit awards,...
Grand Rapids, MItherapidian.org

Grand Rapids Art Museum Presents Exhibition of over 80 American Folk Art Objects

An exhibition of over 80 American folk art objects, spanning from paintings and pottery, to quilts, needlework, and sculpture, will open at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) on May 22 in American Perspectives: Stories from the American Folk Art Museum Collection. The fascinating artworks span the entirety of our nation’s history, offering firsthand testimony to the people, places, and events of our culture.
DesignTrendHunter.com

Contemporary Digital Art Galleries

Contemporary art gallery Fābula presents over 100 distinctive collectibles. Rattlesnake Group has designed and developed a mystical and bizarre website that reflects the style and philosophy of the art space. While floating elements create an unusual feeling and user experience, the user interface is still intuitive and simple to navigate.
EntertainmentAnimation Magazine

SVA Presents Virtual MFA Computer Arts Thesis Exhibition

New York’s School of Visual Arts (SVA) presents “Before We Begin, Again,” an exhibition of selected thesis projects by MFA Computer Arts 2021 graduates. The exhibition launched this weekend and will be available to view through Saturday, June 12, online at galleries.sva.edu. “Before We Begin, Again” contemplates moments that fold...
Designtodaysfamilymagazine.com

Combine photo art & construction play with QBRIX

Anyone who loves to create, build, or tinker will love turning their favorite photos and digital images into cool, pixel-like wall art. Using interlocking, plastic, construction bricks, QBRIX photo construction set allows users to construct their own unique mosaic artwork and includes everything needed to display their masterpiece. The process...
Howell, NJthesandpaper.net

Eye for Detail Is Artist’s Handiwork

The most frequent reaction to Howell artist Greg DiNapoli’s work is “I thought these were photographs.” So realistic and detailed are his pencil drawings that at first glance they indeed appear to have been captured by the lens of a camera rather than the hand of a man. He and...
Lima, OHLima News

ArtSpace/Lima collecting watercolor paintings for upcoming show

LIMA — On April 17th, the TO-GO Art Bag from ArtSpace/Lima focused on watercolors. ArtSpace encouraged artists to paint outside and capture shapes, symbols, and landscapes they saw. The finished watercolor paintings are going to be displayed at ArtSpace, and now is the time to bring them in. The paintings...
Home & GardenTampa Bay News Wire

The Creativity in Rugs Designing Reflects the Fine Art

Fine art is a vast field in which a lot of people are working globally. Various prominent brands produce unique patterns and designs which entice consumers to buy spontaneously. They hire creative designers who make the perfect color combination rugs and adorable designs and patterns. These creative designers are behind these brands.
Fort Myers, FLflguide.com

Arts for ACT Gallery opening exhibit artists reception for a family of artists June 4

Join Arts for ACT Gallery, Friday, June 4, from 6 to 10 p.m., for the opening reception and Meet the Artists for the June Fort Myers Art Walk. This month, ACT Gallery will feature abstract resin pours and realism from three generations of artists from one family. Pat Cleveland (posthumous) a donator to Arts for ACT for over 28 years, her daughter, Bonnie Turner and her grandson, Brock Turner. Also showing, New Works from our Co-op Artists!
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

Paradise Center for the Arts to host gallery opening reception Friday

A free gallery opening reception for local artists and Walter Salas-Humara, an artist unique to Faribault, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21 at The Paradise Center for the Arts, followed by a performance from Salas-Humara at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for members are $15, non-member tickets are $20 and student tickets are $10.
Visual ArtSFStation.com

Khari Turner "Hella Water" Opening Reception

Voss Gallery presents "Hella Water," a solo exhibition of paintings by Khari Turner that are influenced by the Bay Area's Hyphy Movement culture that travelled across the nation in the early 2000s. The exhibition is on view May 21-June 19, 2021. An Opening Reception with the artist will be held...
Visual ArtArkansas Online

Creativity blooms at ARTSpace

It's not officially open, but The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., is hosting its maiden exhibit, "Women of the Arkansas Delta." This two-story, 11,000-square-foot renovated building is the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' second stand-alone facility, with ASC, the main building, located next door at 701 S. Main St.