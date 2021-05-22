BOX 13 ArtSpace presents "Loop: New Non Objective Painting" opening reception

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Amy Scofield has no shortage of materials at her disposal. She uses our detritus to create intuitively inspired works of magic. Starting first with the material, she sits with it, plays with it, moves, contorts and struggles with it. It is not necessarily an easy process, or fun, in her words. This is not the pleasure part of art for her. But driven she is to create. And we the viewers are the lucky recipients.