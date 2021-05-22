BOX 13 ArtSpace presents "Loop: New Non Objective Painting" opening reception
Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The works by these seven distinct artists share an interest in layering, juxtaposition, and creating arresting visual gaps. Visual loops are encouraged. Loops delight. Loops organize the chaotic. The colors and forms pull you in and push you back. Lines curve and bend and cross themselves. Marks lure you into a sense of dimension and then smack you right back to the surface. Landscapes are implied. Worlds are created.houston.culturemap.com