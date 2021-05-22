BOX 13 ArtSpace presents Nicolle LaMere: "Point of Origin" opening reception

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. "Point of Origin" explores the expanse of time connected to place through humble mud. As it takes 500 to thousands of years to form 1 inch of topsoil, Nicolle LaMere travels back in time when plunging a gardening spade into the ground. With one fell scoop, the residue of everything that has ever lived or died there, every thrill, and every disappointment, is brought to the cusp of the current moment. The concept of linear time fissures and falls in on itself as it is compressed into an indivisible sphere.