newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

BOX 13 ArtSpace presents Nicolle LaMere: "Point of Origin" opening reception

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. "Point of Origin" explores the expanse of time connected to place through humble mud. As it takes 500 to thousands of years to form 1 inch of topsoil, Nicolle LaMere travels back in time when plunging a gardening spade into the ground. With one fell scoop, the residue of everything that has ever lived or died there, every thrill, and every disappointment, is brought to the cusp of the current moment. The concept of linear time fissures and falls in on itself as it is compressed into an indivisible sphere.

houston.culturemap.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artspace#Gardening#Artspace#Reception#Polished Spheres#Hand Formed Soil#Origin#Man Made Detritus#Experiences#Humble Mud#Identity#Topsoil#Turn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Visual Artculturemap.com

Lydia Street Gallery presents Amy Scofield: "Un/common Thread" opening reception

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Amy Scofield has no shortage of materials at her disposal. She uses our detritus to create intuitively inspired works of magic. Starting first with the material, she sits with it, plays with it, moves, contorts and struggles with it. It is not necessarily an easy process, or fun, in her words. This is not the pleasure part of art for her. But driven she is to create. And we the viewers are the lucky recipients.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery presents Prentiss Douthit: "Connection, Series 1" opening reception

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. In "Connection, Series 1," Prentiss Douthit challenged himself to create a series of portrait paintings of random strangers. He approached strangers on the streets of Austin, asked them if they would participate in the project, and, then while taking photos from which he paints, he asked them 10 somewhat personal questions. The show consists of 15 portraits accompanied by audio/video of the subject’s answers and a brief story about their time together.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Ro2 Art presents Jeanne Neal: "Re-Articulation" opening reception

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Ro2 Art will present "Re-articulation," a solo exhibition featuring new works by artist Jeanne Neal. Neal’s paintings are non-objective, gestural works that create a visual language suggesting objects, figures,...
Visual Artculturemap.com

ICOSA Collective presents "Window Dressing XI: Unruly Waters Insult the Shore" opening reception

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. ICOSA Collective presents "Window Dressing XI: Unruly Waters Insult the Shore," which explores ideas of blurred boundaries and futility of containment by depicting the grotesque as the embodiment of conflict between art and nature. Patterns become the spells that open the fictive portals through which the grotesque is observed, confined to and defined against the beauty of an imagined world, where there exists a place they can be works of nature, works of art, or both at the same time.
Musicnny360.com

Original handmade ukuleles presented to CNY Arts Center

FULTON - Whiteknyght Musical Instruments recently donated one-of-a-kind ukuleles to CNY Arts Center for their music program. The ukuleles were hand made by luthier Bill White, known locally for his acting and directing with Fulton Community Theatre. The ukuleles were crafted from cigar boxes and upcycled materials and each ukulele...
Visual Artfargounderground.com

Reinvention by Gary Schulte Opening Reception

Please join us at the Spirit Room in Gallery II for Gary Schulte’s “Reinvention,” a collection of abstract acrylic paintings exploring self-reflection and personal growth. Gary Schulte grew up in Vista, California and spent the majority of his career as a tattoo artist, perfecting work in Black and Grey, Organics,...
Visual Artconventionscene.com

TalentTalk presents: Comic Art Live with Original Art

TalentTalk is teaming up with Comic Art Live to bring collectors of comic book art eight unique opportunities to virtually meet and greet some of the top names in the art community and get an exclusive sketchcard or sketchcoaster chosen by and created just for you by the artists. Comics...
Visual Artculturemap.com

Kirk Hopper Fine Art presents Charles Mary Kubricht: "I am a Satellite I’m Out of Control - Queen" opening reception

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. True to its title, “I am a Satellite I’m Out of Control - Queen,” Charles Mary Kubricht’s multilayered, multidimensional installation of recent works at Kirk Hopper Fine Art, aims to connect the Earth to the Universe and all of the spaces in between. Entering the gallery is to be immersed in an energy field. The immediacy of her works acts upon our nervous systems, triggering responses that are various, questioning and transcendentally, electrically alive.
Chinook, MTblainecountyjournal.com

Sidewalk Art Captures Pop-Culture While Commemorating Senior Class

Every year, the senior class at Chinook High School paints a section of the school's sidewalk as a way to capture the class' personality and to leave their mark behind. The Class of 2021 completed their artwork on May 19, barricading it with chairs and caution tape as protection while drying. Twenty-seven graduation caps-each bearing a graduate's first name and imprinted with the words CHS Class of 2021-completed the display on Wednesday afternoon.
Fort Myers, FLflguide.com

Arts for ACT Gallery opening exhibit artists reception for a family of artists June 4

Join Arts for ACT Gallery, Friday, June 4, from 6 to 10 p.m., for the opening reception and Meet the Artists for the June Fort Myers Art Walk. This month, ACT Gallery will feature abstract resin pours and realism from three generations of artists from one family. Pat Cleveland (posthumous) a donator to Arts for ACT for over 28 years, her daughter, Bonnie Turner and her grandson, Brock Turner. Also showing, New Works from our Co-op Artists!
Visual ArtSFStation.com

Khari Turner "Hella Water" Opening Reception

Voss Gallery presents "Hella Water," a solo exhibition of paintings by Khari Turner that are influenced by the Bay Area's Hyphy Movement culture that travelled across the nation in the early 2000s. The exhibition is on view May 21-June 19, 2021. An Opening Reception with the artist will be held...
Visual Artthechronicle-online.com

ARTspace featuring window display of local artists

A downtown Chatham art gallery is featuring the work of three local artists in its window display, showcasing pieces ranging from sculptures to pottery to textiles. ARTspace is exhibiting items from Francois Grenier, Isabelle Milot and Lisa Sylvestre – who are known as the FIL Collective – until June 18. The display can be viewed from the sidewalk on King Street West.
Truro, MAcapenews.net

Closing Reception Is Thursday

The Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill will hold a special indoor and outdoor closing reception for the first round of Spring Artist Residents on Thursday, May 20, at 4 PM at Edgewood Farm, 3 Edgewood Way, in Truro. Mediums will include painting, bookmaking, poetry and sculpture. The...
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Center for Puppetry Arts Announces Summer 2021 Season

A special exhibit with puppets from an Emmy-Award winning epic series, in-person puppet shows and workshops, expanded online programming, special events and more. It’s all part of the new summer season at the Center for Puppetry Arts. Coming in June 2021, the Center brings the excitement of The Dark Crystal...
Center Point, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Photos: Center Point 2nd graders present live museum

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — Some Center Point Elementary School students presented a live museum on Friday, May 21, 2021. The second-grade students put together the live museum. They each researched a significant person in history and dressed up as that person. The students then gave presentations, offering facts. To hear the […]
Westbury, NYtheislandnow.com

Westbury Arts celebrates official opening with mural and reception

The “unveiling” of a huge outdoor mural, Meet the Artist, and a weekend of activities for adults and children on Saturday, June 120 and Sunday, June 13, mark the opening of the new, permanent home of Westbury Arts, 255 Schenck Ave. (just off the main street of Post Avenue),. Since...
Visual ArtArkansas Online

Creativity blooms at ARTSpace

It's not officially open, but The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., is hosting its maiden exhibit, "Women of the Arkansas Delta." This two-story, 11,000-square-foot renovated building is the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' second stand-alone facility, with ASC, the main building, located next door at 701 S. Main St.
TV & Videosallkpop.com

Fromis_9 presents their charms in the SBS Originals 'Hanbam' series

Fromis_9 presents their charms in the SBS Originals 'Hanbam' series. You can watch the whole episode above, don't forget to click CC to turn English captions on. In another news girl group promoting under Off The Record Entertainment made a comeback yesterday with, a travel-themed lead single 'We Go'.