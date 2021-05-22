newsbreak-logo
Dodge City, KS

Washburn Rural rallies to edge Dodge City for Class 6A regional baseball championship

Topeka Capital-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudging by the dog pile on the pitchers mound Friday evening, the win over Dodge City to earn a trip to state was worth the wait for the Washburn Rural baseball team. Rain interrupted the regional championship game Wednesday, forcing Dodge City to trek back home for a day, only to return to Bettis Family Sports Complex to resume the game that was stopped in the third inning. The game was stopped shortly after the Demons took a 2-1 lead on a long double that the Washburn Rural outfielder lost in the rainfall.

