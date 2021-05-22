Washburn Rural rallies to edge Dodge City for Class 6A regional baseball championship
Judging by the dog pile on the pitchers mound Friday evening, the win over Dodge City to earn a trip to state was worth the wait for the Washburn Rural baseball team. Rain interrupted the regional championship game Wednesday, forcing Dodge City to trek back home for a day, only to return to Bettis Family Sports Complex to resume the game that was stopped in the third inning. The game was stopped shortly after the Demons took a 2-1 lead on a long double that the Washburn Rural outfielder lost in the rainfall.www.cjonline.com