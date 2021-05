It seems like everyone has been anticipating this summer since last summer. The events, festivals, gatherings, and weddings that were canceled, put on hold or rescheduled will be occurring over the next several months. Needless to say, it’s gonna be busy in Northern Michigan, including at Crooked Tree Arts Center. Essentially, we were gifted with a year-long planning session, which allotted us ample time to prepare for the events we’re hosting this upcoming season. Nothing too big, or wild mind you, but CTAC is getting back into the summer swing of things, much like the rest of the community.