Emmons County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Emmons by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 01:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Emmons SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EMMONS COUNTY UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 142 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Prairie Knights Resort to near Westfield. Movement was north at 50 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Linton, Strasburg, Hazelton, Braddock, Temvik, Kintyre, Hazelton Recreation Area, Beaver Bay Recreation Area and Hull. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.

