TWIN FALLS – The Riverhawks lost to the Wildcats in the 4A State Softball Tournament game at Skip Walker Field at CSI. Steven Garrett-LaGrone pitched four innings giving up four runs on three hits with one strikeout and five walks. Kolten Price followed and worked two innings allowing one hit and one run with one strikeout. Ian Hughes was 1-for-3 and Alex Alcala 1-for-2 for Canyon Ridge.