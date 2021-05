When it was announced earlier this week that the first official posthumous album from DMX will arrive on May 28th (Def Jam), fans were certainly very excited. EXODUS is set to feature all new and original music from the legendary rapper, and will be executive produced by his good friend Swizz Beatz. So far, no other details about the album had been revealed to the public but last night (May 13), Swizz and the team held a listening session for the much-awaited set for industry folks, DJs and others.