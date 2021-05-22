Tatis hits 50th career homer, Padres rout Mariners 16-1

Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. He was 37. Brennan, who has had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press. "He just spent one too many times on the dark side of life, and it caught up with him," Terry Brennan said of his son. Brennan transferred to Hawaii after stints at Colorado and Saddleback College in California. Brennan led the Warriors to its finest season ever, going 12-0 in the 2007 regular season. Georgia ended Hawaii's hopes for an unblemished record, defeating the Warriors 41-10 in the Sugar Bowl. He was drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in 2008, but he never played a regular season game in two seasons. Brennan had been living at an addiction treatment center in Costa Mesa, Calif. His father said he took him to a hospital emergency room on Sunday because his son had been drinking.