On June 19, 1865, the country's last enslaved people were freed in Galveston, Texas. It was a pivotal moment in American history, especially for the lives of African Americans. After centuries of longing for freedom, the celebrations that would follow this official order—involving meaningful conversations, poetry-reading and storytelling, and communal meals—would serve as the foundation for the Juneteenth holiday as we know it today. This year, honor the anniversary at one of these events.