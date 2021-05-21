newsbreak-logo
Sugar Land, TX

Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class

 3 days ago

Congratulations to the 44 graduates of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Forum Class of 2020 generously sponsored by Audi of Sugar Land. Under the direction of Division Chairs Jan-Michael Jenkins and Breah Campbell, the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Leadership program celebrates its most recent graduating class of effective leaders. Participants study the qualities that make a community leader, analyze leadership roles, and develop personal leadership styles and skills. The class of 2020 […]

