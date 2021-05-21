Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class

Fort Bend County Libraries presents special reading challenges during the summer to encourage reading among children from birth and up, as well as teens and adults. “Tails & Tales” is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge. Online registration for the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge will begin on Monday, May 31, and continue through August 31. Children from infancy through school-age are invited to read a lot of great books to kick off a great summer! […]