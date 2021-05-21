Tow Rope Tour: Malta

There are many different types of property listings in Malta such as Farmhouses, Apartments, Houses of Character etc. that vary in price. If you wish to buy a home, you will discover that costs are marginally lower than in other areas of Europe. A city Centre apartment in Malta, for example, would set you back a little more than €2,208. In the United Kingdom, a comparable apartment would set you back more than €2,649. The rate of the Property in Malta always depends on the location that you would be looking for. For example, Sliema offers a diverse range of property offerings, from seafront apartments on the widely esteemed Tower Road to typical townhouses in the picturesque backstreets with outstanding architectural features. There are also high-end luxury projects such as Tigne Point and Fort Cambridge.