Tow Rope Tour: Malta
Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 37:00. Our final stop on the Hi-Line Tow Rope Tour sponsored by Mountain Health CO-OP finds us at the Crossroads Coffee and Bistro in Malta where we talk with Cruise Night Organizers Rhonda Dalby and Emily Sorenson (Family Matters CO-OP), Westside Self Service‘s Bridget Ereaux , RCAN organizers Katie Brown and Sally Salverson, Big Flat Electric Co-op General Manager Gretchen Boardman, Phillips County Nurse Jennie Tollison and more.voicesofmontana.com