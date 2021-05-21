newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Tow Rope Tour: Malta

voicesofmontana.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownload file | Play in new window | Duration: 37:00. Our final stop on the Hi-Line Tow Rope Tour sponsored by Mountain Health CO-OP finds us at the Crossroads Coffee and Bistro in Malta where we talk with Cruise Night Organizers Rhonda Dalby and Emily Sorenson (Family Matters CO-OP), Westside Self Service‘s Bridget Ereaux , RCAN organizers Katie Brown and Sally Salverson, Big Flat Electric Co-op General Manager Gretchen Boardman, Phillips County Nurse Jennie Tollison and more.

voicesofmontana.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Crossroads#Cruise#Montana Tow Rope Tour#Malta Download#Mountain Health Co Op#Westside Self Service#Rcan#Big Flat Electric Co Op#Phillips County#Rope Heroes#Bistro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Podcast
Related
WorldTravel Weekly

Malta joins Atas to promote island to ‘adventure seekers’

The Malta Tourist Office has joined the Association of Touring and Adventure Suppliers (Atas) as an associate member. The destination, which was omitted from the government’s green list on Friday despite the Foreign Office excluding it from its blanket advice against non-essential travel, wants to highlight its adventure credentials to travel agents and tour operators ahead of the return of UK visitors.
WorldTravel Weekly

Malta unveils couples focus for agents

Couples will form the focus of a new month-long trade initiative from the Malta Tourism Authority to help drive bookings this summer, despite missing out on being included in the UK government’s green list. The Malta Tourism Authority is due to conduct agent training, a webinar in association with Travel...
Worldglobetrender.com

Malta is paying tourists to visit its islands this summer

Malta has launched an innovative new incentive to attract visitors during the pandemic – it is effectively giving them cash when they book hotels. Olivia Palamountain reports. After a year of lockdowns, additional incentives to escape to the Mediterranean are the last thing any of us need – but don’t...
WorldTravel Weekly

Win a 3-night stay in Malta for two with Belleair Holidays

Malta will reopen on June 1st and we are looking forward to welcoming couples to our picturesque shores once again to explore more. The serene archipelago presents a stunning array of backdrops; gentle sapphire waves kiss beautiful beaches, elegant winding streets lead to impressive Baroque structures and country roads open up to inviting wineries. The Maltese Islands are alive with colours, sounds and flavours providing the perfect Mediterranean atmosphere for eating alfresco and experiencing one of five Michelin Star restaurants.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bring it on home: France

Who and where • John Flotken of St. Louis hiking the French Alps. The trip • He hiked the Tour du Mont Blanc, a 10-day loop through the French Alps, Italian Alps and Swiss Alps. He hiked about 10 miles every day with elevation changes of around a mile every day. Accommodations were in hostels mostly fairly isolated and quite basic.
Worldbaltimorenews.net

How to find cheap and best Property in Malta

There are many different types of property listings in Malta such as Farmhouses, Apartments, Houses of Character etc. that vary in price. If you wish to buy a home, you will discover that costs are marginally lower than in other areas of Europe. A city Centre apartment in Malta, for example, would set you back a little more than €2,208. In the United Kingdom, a comparable apartment would set you back more than €2,649. The rate of the Property in Malta always depends on the location that you would be looking for. For example, Sliema offers a diverse range of property offerings, from seafront apartments on the widely esteemed Tower Road to typical townhouses in the picturesque backstreets with outstanding architectural features. There are also high-end luxury projects such as Tigne Point and Fort Cambridge.
Musicsoprissun.com

Bear-roping and jewels at Four Mile B&B

I am certain that I have driven past Four Mile Creek Bed & Breakfast more than 100 times, often at the maximum allowable speed limit. However, that changed recently when I stopped in to visit with owners Jim and Sharill Hawkins. My visit resulted in much more than learning about their business. Rather, I met two interesting, unique people who share a love of creating a space that reflects their interests, skills and artistic talents.
WorldTravelPulse

Send Clients to Malta for 7,000 Years of History and Much More

One of Europe's tiniest countries, the archipelago nation of Malta lies in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea, south of Sicily and east of Tunisia, where nearly ten different civilizations have made their imprint over 7,000 years. Its tourism offerings unfold on an equally grand scale, as we explain in the Malta Specialist program at TravelAgentAcademy.com. But in this slideshow, we'll focus on aspects of the destination's remarkable archaeological and historical legacy.
Malta, MTPosted by
Malta Digest

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Malta

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Malta: 1. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Malta); 2. CDL-A Truck Drivers Needed Now - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Malta); 3. Hiring CDL-A Dry Van Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Malta); 4. Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Malta); 5. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Malta); 6. Hiring CDL-A Reefer Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Malta); 7. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Malta); 8. CDL-A Tanker Truck Driver Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Malta); 9. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...;
Malta, MTPosted by
Malta Digest

Rainy forecast for Malta? Jump on it!

(MALTA, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Malta Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Worldkfgo.com

Dozens of migrants land in Malta after sea rescue

VALLETTA (Reuters) – A group of around 70 migrants, all men, landed in Malta on Tuesday after they were rescued in the Mediterranean. The Home Affairs Ministry confirmed that a rescue was carried out by a patrol boat of the armed forces of Malta, but gave no further details. Malta...
RestaurantsUS News and World Report

Malta's Restaurants Reopen, COVID Vaccination Reaches 60% of Adults

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Malta reopened restaurants for lunch on Monday after the island's health minister said the COVID-19 vaccination drive had reached 60% of the adult population and cases were down. Restaurants were closed two months ago when case numbers hit a record 510 on March 10 and the Mediterranean...
Malta, MTPosted by
Malta Digest

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Malta

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Malta: 1. CDL-A Truck Drivers Needed Now - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Malta); 2. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 3. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Malta); 4. Hiring CDL-A Reefer Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Malta);
Militarycoastguardnews.com

Coast Guard conducts at-sea exercises with Malta

MEDITERRANEAN SEA — The Legend-class national security cutter Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton, (WMSL 753) conducted at sea engagements with the armed forces of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea, May 17 and 20, 2021. “Malta is one of our strongest maritime partners in the Mediterranean,” said Capt. Timothy Cronin, commanding officer...
Lifestylefselite.net

JustSim Releases Malta Airport for MSFS

Scenery developer JustSim has ported another of their P3D/XPL scenery products to Microsoft Flight Simulator. This time, they have released Malta Airport (LMML) to provide simmers a summer destination within Europe. Sat on the island of Malta, the airport gives many the chance to experience an island in the Mediterranean...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Mass population vaccination for COVID-19 in Malta

J Vis Commun Med. 2021 May 11:1-7. doi: 10.1080/17453054.2021.1920829. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: COVID-19 remains pandemic with countries scrambling to mass vaccinate populations, prioritising health-care workers, the elderly and the vulnerable. Malta is a small Mediterranean country with a population of circa half a million with free healthcare at point-of-care. This paper reviews the adaptations made to cope with mass vaccination.
Aerospace & Defensech-aviation.com

Malta's Freebird Airlines Europe opens Cologne-Bonn base

Freebird Airlines Europe (FHM, Malta Int'l) has stationed a single A320-200 at a new base at Cologne/Bonn, from where it will fly to islands in Greece and Spain this summer, the airport announced. The Maltese subsidiary of Turkey’s Freebird Airlines (FH, Istanbul New), on March 15, 2021, kicked off a...
Militarynavy.mil

U.S. Coast Guard conducts port visit in Valletta, Malta

This port visit marks the fifth stop while conducting operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet, following Spain, Italy, Georgia, and Ukraine. During the stop in Valletta, the crew engaged with Malta government dignitaries, Armed Forces of Malta leadership, and other military personnel. “Hamilton was welcomed to Valletta with open arms,” said...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Mystery: Lufthansa Launching Newark To Malta Route?!?

Lufthansa has just loaded a rather surprising transatlantic route into the schedule…. As noted by Brett Snyder, Lufthansa has loaded a new service between Newark and Malta into the schedule for this summer. The flight will operate with the following schedule:. LH489 Newark to Malta departing 8:45PM arriving 11:25AM (+1...