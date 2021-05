The Iowa Department of Public health, Wednesday, said there were 351 new COVID-19 positive tests over the past 24-hours, for a total of 398,407, and four additional deaths, including one in Guthrie County, where the total is 30. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,989 deaths in Iowa, that were attributed to COVID-19. The state’s positivity rates are down to3.7% for the 14-day rate, and 3.5% for the seven-day rate. There have been over 2.5-million doses of a COVID vaccine administered in Iowa, and more than 1.2-million persons who have completed their respective vaccination series. The state reports there are now two Long-Term Care Facility Outbreaks. The latest addition is the Risen Son Christian Village in Pottawattamie County, where there are eight positive cases and six residents/staff recoveries.