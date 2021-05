SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies are going to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years. Ja (jah) Morant made consecutive jumpers in the final 48 seconds of overtime and scored 35 points as the Grizzlies outlasted the Warriors, 117-112. Morant shot 14 for 29 with five 3-pointers as Memphis overcame Stephen Curry’s six treys and 39 points.