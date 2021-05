Mitsubishi has known for launching some of the most attractive sports utility vehicles. One name that surely features in the list of SUVs manufactured and marketed by the company is the Pajero Sport. We have seen a number of exciting Pajero Sport models hitting the market in the past few years. Once of the most recent and the most attractive additions to that list is a limited edition model of the vehicle. The price of this new car is a bit higher than all its predecessors; the main reason behind this is the wide array of additional features embedded in the car. You can also buy mitsubishi pajero sport bullbar via https://www.fitmy4wd.com.au/front-bull-bars-nudge-bars/2115-rhino-evolution-bar-mitsubishi-pajero-sport-2016-2019.html.