Trevor Bauer fans 11 as Dodgers win opener at San Francisco
Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and Trevor Bauer struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings to help the Los Angeles Dodgers post a 2-1 victory over the host San Francisco Giants on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux each had two hits as the Dodgers picked up their fifth straight victory and ninth in the past 10 games. The Giants had a five-game winning streak halted and lost for just the fourth time in 14 contests.www.dailydodgers.com