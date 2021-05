I believe all Bible prophecy has been fulfilled. The promises of God to man from Genesis 3:15 and forward were fulfilled before the end of the first century AD at the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD. The points that directly reach the subject of salvation for man is what should truly interest us. Being in a correct relationship with God is of vital importance if brain one is remotely active, Our existence is temporary if we have not noticed yet. We can start that life we have now (eternal life?) by obeying God’s law in the New Testament (Gal. 6:2; James 1:25; Hebrews 5:8, 9; Matt. 7:21-23).