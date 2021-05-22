newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Council talks access plan for Patterson Road

By DAN WEST Dan.West@gjsentinel.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 4 days ago

A proposed plan to improve safety and traffic flow on Patterson Road as the area develops over the next couple of decades is moving forward after a Wednesday evening vote of the Grand Junction City Council. The Patterson Road Access Control Plan was presented to the City Council at its...

www.gjsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Cars
Grand Junction, CO
Traffic
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Simpson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Access Control#Traffic Accident#Road Safety#Road Traffic#Public Access#Public Safety#The City Council#Stolfus And Associates#The Planning Commission#Patterson Road#Community#Outreach#Public Comment#Congestion#Safety Issues#Preserve#June#Vehicles#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Bill would build trust between immigrants and government

Over the past 15 years, Grand Junction has become my home. While I’m not from here originally, I’ve grown roots in this community. I work in a local tire shop, helping my customers solve all kinds of car problems. I enjoy my job, knowing that I help people get to work and live their daily lives. I work hard to support myself and my family; that’s the Colorado way.
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Senior contribute a lot while getting very little in return

Tens of millions of dollars in increased tax revenue and federal money are in local government coffers. Everyone has their hands out, but no proposals are about senior needs. Vague talk about a community center seemingly includes seniors. “Vague” is still the operative word. A community center is uncertain. Some of that money could go to a free-standing, modern, comprehensive senior center that could be integrated into a future community center. Why can’t the county and city collaborate on this? Remember, we are nearly 20% of the population.
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

City, partners discussing one-year funding extension for Orchard Mesa Pool

The city of Grand Junction is in discussions with Mesa County and School District 51 to extend funding for the operations of Orchard Mesa Pool through 2022. Over the course of several meetings in the winter of 2020 the three partners agreed to continue funding the pool through 2021, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said. That agreement has the city and county splitting the cost for operations and District 51 paying for utilities.
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Mesa County surpasses 15K COVID-19 cases

Thirty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday by Mesa County Public Health as the county eclipsed 15,000 cases thus far in the pandemic. The county now has logged 15,026 COVID-19 cases, 251 of those have come in the last four days. Hospitalizations held at 25 and the death toll has risen to 164 fatalities among COVID-19 cases, according to Saturday’s update from health departmen.
Mesa County, COKJCT8

Mesa County Public Health becomes vaccination site

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are planning on receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, plan on receiving it at a new location. The current location in Mesa County is at the convention center. Mesa County Public Health has announced that they will be hosting the vaccination site starting next Wednesday. According to Amanda Mayle, Communication and Marketing Manager of Mesa County Public Health, “We have more than ninety-five thousand doses into our local residents. It makes sense to shift operations back here once again.” Mesa County Public Health has the room and equipment to hold all three vaccines including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna. An appointment is not required to receive the vaccine, but it is encouraged if you are able to do so. Mesa County Public Health will offer the vaccines Wednesday thru Friday from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can visit the Mesa County Public Health website to schedule your Covid-19 vaccine.
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Local birefs

Klik Boutique is celebrating the grand opening of its new location. At 354 Main St., next to Grand Valley Books, guests can treat themselves with fruit at 9:30 a.m. and snacks at 11:30 a.m. today. At 5 p.m., Klik Boutique will have a raffle and food for guests. Klik Boutique...
Mesa County, COKJCT8

Mesa County housing market on the rise

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The housing market took a toll last year due to the pandemic. But as the economy starts to pick up, so are costs for materials, such as wood. In the last year, all building material prices have gone up 58%. Lumber has even tripled in price. But the economy is starting to boom.
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

County preps for go-ahead on vaccinating younger groups

Mesa County could begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments as early as today for residents ages 12-15 after a Centers for Disease and Prevention Control advisory panel’s recommendation. The panel’s recommendation was the next step in allowing younger residents to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Mesa County Public Health said in...
Grand Junction, COnbc11news.com

Grand River Academy unveils new mascot statues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand River Academy unveiled two raptor statues flanking the entrance of the school building on Thursday. Students in Tilisa Clement’s Careers Class spearheaded the effort to add the statues. They raised money earlier this semester to pay for them. According to those involved, the mascots were installed to better define the GRA community and spirit. The statues are the skeletons of velociraptors, GRA’s mascot.
Grand Junction, CO95rockfm.com

$20 Million in Grants for Renovations Going to Grand Junction Airport

As someone who loves to travel, I love the idea of making the Grand Junction Regional Airport better than it already is. Compared to so many other airports it's very easy to use, to navigate, and parking is simple too. But as we are finding out from KREX, the Grand Junction regional airport is looking at some new repaved sidewalks and runways to an engine run-up thanks to grant money that the airport received.
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

County OKs new jobs for clerk's office, other departments

The Mesa County commissioners approved adding eight more positions to its employment rolls Monday, including three more jobs in the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters said those three new positions are needed because the office is “severely understaffed,” which is contrary to what she said when she was elected to the position in 2018.
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Market on Main returning home for 2021

Last year was a disaster for Anthony Fronczek’s small beekeeping business. The cancellation of the Palisade Honeybee Festival hurt his venture, HorseThief Mesa Apiaries, but what made matters worse was the limited scale of farmers markets in Palisade, Fruita and the beloved Market on Main in Grand Junction. The latter...
Mesa County, COnbc11news.com

Mesa County libraries looking for teen volunteers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Libraries are looking for teen volunteers ages 14 to 18 to help with summer reading programs. Volunteers will help sign up Summer Reading participants, assist with summer events, distribute prizes, and help with other library tasks. The events take a lot of extensive work so that is where these teens will be helpful.
Mesa County, COthebusinesstimes.com

Mesa County sales tax collections jump

Sales tax collections, a measure of retail activity, continue to increase in Mesa County. Sales tax collections for April jumped 42.2 percent over the same month last year. Collections through the first four months of 2020 were up 17.2 percent. April collections reflect March sales. The county reported collecting a...
Mesa County, COPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Homeowners Seeing 20% Increase in Property Value in Mesa County

Everyone knows that real estate across the country right now is hot, it's definitely a seller's market. You're finding lots of bidding wars going on over property that is for sale because there just doesn't seem to be enough affordable housing anywhere and that includes us here in Western Colorado. But this also means the value of homes is skyrocketing right now. According to KREX, the median price for a single residential property in Mesa County has increased 20 percent year over year.
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

COVID-19 vaccinations continue to slow in Mesa County

Only 526 people got their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine in Mesa County last week, continuing a declining trend in residents getting their first dose. To date, 47,844 residents have now gotten their first dose of the vaccine and 47,130 residents are fully inoculated, according to Tuesday’s weekly report from Mesa County Public Health. Including last week, Mesa County has administered more second doses than first doses for six straight weeks as the vaccine rollout has slowed.