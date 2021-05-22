QR code tour of historic downtown Independence launches May 25
INDEPENDENCE – In collaboration with the Buchanan County Historical Society, Buchanan County Tourism is launching a QR code tour of historic downtown Independence on Tuesday, May 25. This date is the 147th anniversary of the Great Fire of 1874 that destroyed 39 businesses, two hotels, two newspaper offices, four dwellings, two livery stables, and one church in Independence. It left the west side of 2nd Avenue NE and the entire block south of 1st Street E between 3rd Avenue SE and the Wapsipinicon River in shambles.