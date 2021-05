During their meeting, the two leaders discussed the situation in Belarus. "The forced landing of a passenger flight by Belarus was dangerous and unacceptable," said the Secretary General, adding, “this is a state hijacking and demonstrates how the regime in Minsk attacks basic democratic rights and cracks down on freedom of expression and independent media.” Mr Stoltenberg welcomed the European Union’s measures and called for an “urgent international investigation”, further saying that journalist Raman Pratasevich and his companion Sofia Sapega “must be immediately released.” The North Atlantic Council will address this issue later today, he said.