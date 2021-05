The Golden State Warriors will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA West Play-in Tournament from the Staples Center on Wednesday night. The Warriors come into the play-in game as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning 8 of their last 10 games while winning six in a row in that span. Steph Curry has been lights out and will take on LeBron James and company tonight. As for the Lakers, they are on a five-game winning streak and will look to keep that momentum going into the play-in game tonight. They should have a healthy squad to deal with Curry and Draymond Green.