newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Highwood, IL

“Les Miserables” school edition as performed by The Performer’s School

By Alan Bresloff
aroundthetownchicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazing work! I know that many of you also listen to my radio show on Sundays at 2 p.m. on WCPT820, so you are aware of my interview with the ladies who operate the Performer’s School in Highwood, Stacey Flaster and Liz Faunteroy. Due to the pandemic, they had to find another way to show the world the talent they have attending their program, and so they chose to video and stream their two productions, “Beaty and The Beast” and “Les Miserables”. Since my granddaughter, Sarah is in the “Les Miz” cast, I viewed that one.

www.aroundthetownchicago.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highwood, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Les Miserables#School Work#Marston Mccoy Media#Javert#House#Marriott Theatre#Double Cast#Mme Thenardier#Beauty#Amazing Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Related
CelebritiesTelegraph

English National Opera unveils Les Dennis as its star performer

Les Dennis is to make his opera debut in a production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore at the London Coliseum. English National Opera said that Dennis beat seasoned opera performers to the role, although his previous singing experience has been confined to West End musicals. The comedian, actor and...
Highland Park, ILchicagolandmusicaltheatre.com

Performer’s School in Highland Park: Making the most of quarantine with monumental planning

Insofar as any theatrical institution can have “business as usual”, Highland Park’s Performer’s School had just that on their hands in March 2020. They had two shows in the hopper — Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. for the fourth and fifth graders; Les Misérables School Edition for the sixth through eighth graders. They were all set for the Skokie Theatre in May; there was so much to do and so little time in which to do it.
Performing ArtsWashington Post

Britney Spears and . . . Shakespeare Theatre? Built on an unlikely coupling, a musical with her songs might be bound for Broadway.

Counting on the results being “Lucky” rather than “Toxic,” Broadway producers and the Shakespeare Theatre Company have joined forces for the world premiere this fall of an unlikely show: “Once Upon a One More Time,” a fractured fairy-tale musical built around the songbook of Britney Spears. Yes, Washington’s leading, Tony-winning...
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Adrienne Warren & More to Perform in Bryant Park's Picnic Performances This Summer

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) This news is simply the best! As previously reported, Bryant Park will host some exciting outdoor offerings this summer. There will be 25 live and in-person music, dance and theater events in their Picnic Performances series. The season kicks off on June 9 with a four-night run of shows by musicians from the New York Philharmonic and closes on September 20 with a 100th anniversary celebration of Town Hall.
Mount Pleasant, MIMorning Sun

Mt. Pleasant High School moves performing arts performances outdoors

Mt. Pleasant High School (MPHS) will be putting on their spring play at the Arts Pavilion in Island Park. MPHS will be putting on the play '26 Pebbles' by Eric Ulloa and was set to be performed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13 with Friday, May 14 reserved as a make-up performance day should either of the performances be rained out.
Theater & Dancesuffieldacademy.org

Suffield’s Stage to Perform Pippin

Suffield’s stage will raise its curtain for a live-streamed production of Pippin directed by Performing Arts Chair Tom Dugan on Friday, May 21 at 8pm. Pippin is a 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson. Bob Fosse, who directed the original Broadway production, also contributed to the libretto. The musical uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe led by the Leading Player to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for meaning and significance. The 'fourth wall' is broken numerous times during most traditional productions.
Republic, MOgreenecountycommonwealth.com

Republic High School thespians perform Once Upon a Mattress

Tiger Theater at Republic High School presented their production of “Once Upon a Mattress” April 22 through April 25. The play, a musical comedy based on Hans Christian Anderson’s story, “The Princess and the Pea,” tells how Queen Aggravain tried to keep her son, Prince Dauntless the Drab, from marrying by devising extremely hard tests for each of his would-be brides. In the end, she is defeated by Princess Winnifred, who passes the test set for her and is allowed to marry the prince.
Kelso, WALongview Daily News

Kelso High School thespians perform 'Dracula'

Members of Kelso High School’s Hilander Theatre Club are producing a live performance of Bram Stoker’s gothic horror novel “Dracula” on May 21 and 22 and again on May 28 and 29 at the high school, 1904 Allen St., Kelso. In this adaptation, playwright William McNulty set out to “honor...
Musicdailybruin.com

High school friends aim to give memorable, visually rich performance as Mellowood

Mellowood is ready to deliver an awakening. Together, first-year theater students Trent Lawson and Luca Filiz form the singing duo Mellowood and will be performing their original song “Wake Up” for this year’s Spring Sing. The duo is eager to present Mellowood in UCLA’s artistic space and to connect with their fellow students, Lawson said. Especially after a time of isolation, Filiz said the two can’t wait to perform for people again.
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Les Misérables – The Staged Concert

MIZ ROCKS AGAIN A dream come true Daily Mail Les Misrables The Staged Concert opened to critical acclaim at the Sondheim Theatre in Dec... Les Misérables – The Staged Concert opened to critical acclaim at the Sondheim Theatre in December 2020 and was extended twice by public demand. “Vive Le West End!” proclaimed The Telegraph. “This is humanity singing its lungs and heart out, and safely too.”