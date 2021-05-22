“Les Miserables” school edition as performed by The Performer’s School

Amazing work! I know that many of you also listen to my radio show on Sundays at 2 p.m. on WCPT820, so you are aware of my interview with the ladies who operate the Performer’s School in Highwood, Stacey Flaster and Liz Faunteroy. Due to the pandemic, they had to find another way to show the world the talent they have attending their program, and so they chose to video and stream their two productions, “Beaty and The Beast” and “Les Miserables”. Since my granddaughter, Sarah is in the “Les Miz” cast, I viewed that one.