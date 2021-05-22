newsbreak-logo
Crozet, VA

Moving on to implementation chapter of Crozet Master Plan update

By News Staff
cbs19news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work to update the Master Plan for the Crozet community is almost done. This month, county officials are focusing on the Implementation chapter of the plan. According to a release, there will be information about recommended projects in the draft Crozet Master Plan available...

