Watertown, TN

Purple Tigers take first region championship plaque

By ANDY REED areed@lebanondemocrat.com
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 5 days ago
Watertown's Kendal Bayse pitches a four-hit shutout in the Region 4-AA championship game. ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Bayse wins 1-0 pitcher’s duel in Battle of Sparta Pike

WATERTOWN — Watertown’s baseball program reached new territory again Wednesday night by edging DeKalb County, 1-0, for the Purple Tigers’ first-ever Region 4-AA championship.

The Purple Tigers stole the game’s only run in the third inning when Brayden Cousino walked, stole second and third, scoring on the game’s only error when the throw to third skipped into left field.

That was enough for right-hander Kendal Bayse, who held the visiting Tigers to four hits and two walks while striking out seven as the Purple Tigers earned a home sectional date with Hixson last night seeking their first-ever trip to the state tournament.

Coach Mark Purvis celebrated his 50th birthday with the win. The former Mt. Juliet High and Cumberland University second baseman showed he is still limber enough to dance around a foul ball which shot past him in the third-base coaching box early in the game.

This marked his sixth region title, joining the five 5-AAA titles he piloted during 19 seasons at his alma mater.

But right now, Watertown’s first is the most important as the Purple Tigers improved to 26-5.

“That’s special for these kids and the crowd, our school,” said Purvis, whose team played before a packed house lined up four deep outside the fence along the first-base side. “Coach (Chris) Fryer (like Purvis, a former MJHS coach now on the WHS faculty) said this (Wednesday), we’re talking about something and he said the whole community’s with you, and we can tell that right now. It’s a special time.

“We’ve had two great crowds, Monday and tonight.”

The game featured a marvelous pitching duel between Bayse and DeKalb junior Avery South, who walked one and struck out two. Among the hits he allowed were two singles by Bayes and doubles by Kaden Seay and Alec Whitlock. Watertown had a chance to pad the lead in the fifth but ran itself out of the inning.

DeKalb’s only runners past first base came in the third and seventh inning, the latter when Aiden Curtis hit a booming double to deep center field with two out before Bayse induced a foul out to first base to end the game.

“We should have scratched a couple of more,” Purvis said. “We didn’t get a bunt down, didn’t execute in a couple of situations. Hit a lot of balls hard right at them, too. Just one of those nights.

“Bayse just carried us tonight. (Pitching) Coach (Lane) Price and Bayse really stepped up tonight and carried us.”

The Watertown-Hixson winner will advance to next week’s Spring Fling in Murfreesboro. The Class AA double-elimination brackets will be played at Smyrna and Blackman beginning Tuesday with the championship game next Friday at Siegel.

There will be no games, or track and field meets, at Middle Tennessee State due to COVID restrictions.

