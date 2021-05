Oelwein School Board heard an update on additional COVID-19 relief funds for which it could be eligible to apply. “Honestly, our allocation in total (is) $4.7 million,” Superintendent Josh Ehn told the school board on April 19, referring to the American Rescue Plan of 2021 known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III). He also spent five minutes detailing how the fund works, when it can and must be used and the allowable uses.