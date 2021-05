Greenback School senior offensive lineman Colton Alexander signed his letter of intent Friday to play football the next four years at Ferrum (Va.) College. “This is definitely a big deal because ever since I was little, I always wanted to go play at the next level,” Alexander said. “Today marks that start of that chapter of my life, and it was overwhelming to a point because I didn’t really know what else to say other than thanking everybody that got me to the point that I am. It was just amazing overall.”