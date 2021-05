Silver (SI=f) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:05 EST on Friday, 21 May, Silver (SI=f) is at $27.62 and 1.59% down since the last session’s close. Regarding Silver’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.361% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $27.72 and 1.54% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $28.05.