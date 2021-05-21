newsbreak-logo
United States: The White House cuts the cost of an ambitious infrastructure plan to convince the Republicans | international

By Dawn Davis
prudentpressagency.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans’ opposition to President Joe Biden’s ambitious infrastructure plan It forced the White House to cut its initial budget. The Biden administration made a counter-offer of $ 1.7 trillion on Friday, instead of the expected $ 2.25 trillion, to implement the initiative in Congress, a process that Democrats had hoped to complete before the Fourth of July. The new offer comes in response to a $ 568 billion package of Republican lawmakers, far lower than the numbers administered by the White House.

www.prudentpressagency.com
Congress & CourtsBay News 9

Republicans will present nearly $1T infrastructure counter-offer to Biden

Republican lawmakers will present a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure counter-offer to the White House by Thursday as negotiations continue on President Joe Biden’s next major legislative push. Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, one of the leading Republican negotiators on the infrastructure measure, told reporters Tuesday that the measure would cost nearly...
Congress & Courtswvpress.org

Infrastructure talks stall as GOP balks at offer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite cautious optimism last week, negotiations for infrastructure legislation hit rocks over the weekend possibly hindering the goal of reaching a deal by Memorial Day. Negotiations between U.S. Senate Republicans and officials representing President Joe Biden ended Friday with no progress toward a deal after White House...
Presidential ElectionThe Fiscal Times

Biden Slashes Cost of Infrastructure Plan in New Offer to GOP

Biden Slashes Cost of His Infrastructure Plan in New Offer to Republicans. The Biden administration has reduced the size of its infrastructure proposal by more than half a trillion dollars, the White House announced Friday. Speaking to reporters, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that as part of ongoing negotiations with...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Over Half of Republicans Say Trump 'True President,' Capitol Riot Done to Make Him Look Bad

More than half of Republican Party voters, 53 percent, said they think Donald Trump is currently the "true president" of the United States, not Joe Biden, a new poll shows. An Ipsos/Reuters poll published Friday addressed "The Big Lie" election fraud allegations touted by Trump and his most fanatical supporters since his November 2020 loss to Biden. This most recent poll of more than 2,000 U.S. adults found that 56 percent of Republicans still believe the election was "rigged or the result of illegal voting."
U.S. PoliticsFort Worth Star-Telegram

GOP, White House talks on infrastructure yield no breakthrough

WASHINGTON — Republican senators and the Biden administration came to no agreement on how much to spend on a major new infrastructure package, or how to pay for it, in another negotiating session Tuesday. “I would say there is progress but we still have a ways to go,” Sen. Shelley...
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sen. Toomey and GOP senators prep infrastructure offer for White House

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., plans to join a group of Republican senators Tuesday to present a new — and possibly larger — infrastructure proposal to senior Biden administration officials, a possible sign of strengthening negotiations between the White House and the minority party on Capitol Hill toward a compromise deal.
POTUSWashington Times

White House says fee hike would 'violate' Biden's principles on infrastructure plan

The White House reiterated on Friday that proposed increases in user fees would violate President Biden’s “red line” in negotiations with Congress over an infrastructure spending package. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president won’t accept a hike in fees, a possible Republican proposal to help pay for...
Congress & Courtskelo.com

U.S. Senate Republican sees 7-10 day window for infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican involved in infrastructure talks with the White House, said on Sunday that he believes Republicans and the Biden administration have “a week or 10 days” to overcome differences and agree on a bipartisan infrastructure plan. The White House said late last week...
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

Biden Cuts Infrastructure Plan to $1.7 Trillion

The Biden administration on Friday submitted a slimmed-down version of its massive infrastructure package as part of an effort to compromise with congressional Republicans who have previously balked at the proposal's multitrillion-dollar price tag and the tax hikes that would pay for it. The updated plan, which now costs about...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden, second Catholic president, to skip Notre Dame commencement after backlash to his abortion policies

Notre Dame University's 2021 commencement is set for Sunday, but President Biden will reportedly be absent from the event. Breaking with recent tradition, the president will not address the ceremony after 4,300 "members of the Notre Dame community" signed a petition urging Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins not to invite Biden, the second Catholic president, over his stance on abortion.