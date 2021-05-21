United States: The White House cuts the cost of an ambitious infrastructure plan to convince the Republicans | international
Republicans' opposition to President Joe Biden's ambitious infrastructure plan It forced the White House to cut its initial budget. The Biden administration made a counter-offer of $ 1.7 trillion on Friday, instead of the expected $ 2.25 trillion, to implement the initiative in Congress, a process that Democrats had hoped to complete before the Fourth of July. The new offer comes in response to a $ 568 billion package of Republican lawmakers, far lower than the numbers administered by the White House.