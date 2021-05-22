newsbreak-logo
Spiritus Escambray – competing in Switzerland t-shirt

By Dawn Davis
prudentpressagency.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a ticket to Tokyo well kept in her pocket, Spiritus’ Milena Venegas competed on Saturday in the C Final of the World Cup, in Lucerne, Switzerland. It does so in one open category, the same way it ranked it for the Olympic Games when last March it entered fourth place during the qualifiers in Brazil, which made it the only Cuban jersey with a ticket to the event. The last option left by Japan disappeared when singer Carlos Agiti was unable to reach the finals of the qualifying tournament in Lucerne, Switzerland.

