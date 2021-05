Shabu Shabu (KOBE-USD) Cryptocurrency is currently on bearish momentum by 62.66% in the last 14 days. At 02:10 EST on Saturday, 22 May, Shabu Shabu (KOBE-USD) is at $4.84. About Shabu Shabu’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.11% up from its trailing 14 days low of $4.74 and 63.25% down from its trailing 14 days high of $13.17.