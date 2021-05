Akash Network (AKT-USD) Cryptocurrency is currently on bullish momentum by 20.30% in the last 24 hours. At 01:55 EST on Tuesday, 25 May, Akash Network (AKT-USD) is at $3.32. Concerning Akash Network’s daily highs and lows, it’s 22.51% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $2.71 and 0.3% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $3.33.