Dias, Cavani, Jota: The Premier League’s best new signings XI in 2020/21

MATCHES (ET) Diogo Jota, LIV v. SOU ($17): Liverpool are miles ahead of any other team on this slate in terms of implied goal total, so you have to start with them. I've been backing Jota since he returned from injury, partly because he's cheaper than Mohamed Salah ($23) and Sadio Mane ($19) but also because his upside has been higher. Salah is most likely to score, but his floor has hit double digits once in his last 11 league starts. Jota had multiple shots on target in four of his last five league appearances and maybe benefited the most from the week off, as he's been getting worked into the ground since getting back on the pitch. He wasn't in the original starting XI for the match against Man United, but that could change with a week of training. Mane may be my last pick because even when he scores, he hasn't surpassed 30 fantasy points since January. Roberto Firmino ($16) has oddly had the highest floor of the four over the last two league matches, which may be why he was going to start over Jota against Man United. The problem with Firmino is that he's on another cold streak and hasn't hit the back of the net since Jan. 28. Given the odds, it makes sense to use a couple Liverpool forwards and then maybe throw in Trent Alexander-Arnold. There is some worry that Liverpool lost the first meeting against Southampton, but they dominated with 17 shots and 12 chances created. It's hard to see them finishing with just one shot on target again from those 17 shots.